Rue 21 closing 400 stores including 2 in central San Joaquin Valley

Clothing store Rue 21 is closing two central San Joaquin Valley stores, along with nearly 400 stores nationwide.
The trendy teen retailer announced Monday that it is closing a third of its stores nationwide.
The store in Clovis at Willow and Herndon avenues is closing, along with the Hanford store at 12th Avenue and Centennial Drive. The company did not say when the stores would close.
Three other Valley locations – Selma, Madera and Tulare – will remain open.
The retailer has not said why it is closing the stores, but acknowledged the move on its Facebook page: “It’s true – we are closing some stores. It was a difficult but necessary decision. We still have hundreds of locations across the country, and our website rue21.com, open for business.”
Like many retailers, Rue 21 is struggling as shoppers turn to the internet for their clothes shopping.
