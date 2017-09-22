Iconic downtown restaurant’s future in jeopardy after crash injures co-owner

Tokyo Garden – a downtown Fresno staple for 61 years – is in danger of closing after an owner of the family-operated restaurant was badly hurt last month when another driver ran his car off the road and caused him to crash.
Toshiro “Toshi” Yoshioka said his brother, Tommy, suffered serious injuries to his back and feet in the crash. The other driver did not stop to help him. Tommy Yoshioka was in the hospital for about two weeks. He has since been released but will not be able to return to work.
The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it would be closed Sept. 18-25. This was not due to the accident, but rather a planned trip for Toshiro Yoshioka to visit Fresno’s sister city of Kochi, Japan.
The Yoshioka brothers and Toshi’s wife Esko staff their restaurant and bar six days a week. Because of Tommy Yoshioka’s accident, Toshiro Yoshioka said he will decide when he returns Monday whether to continue operating the restaurant with the help of part-time employees or put it up for sale.
Tokyo Garden opened its doors on Sept. 17, 1956. It has had several owners since then, with the Yoshioka family taking over in the 1980s.
The restaurant offers both traditional Japanese and modern dining, as well as a full bar. It also hosts live acts and a jazz night every Sunday.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
