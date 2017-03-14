Fresno getting big national wine store, will also sell spirits, beer

A big-box seller of wine, spirits and beer is getting ready to open a store in north Fresno.
Total Wine & More will open March 30 at 7925 N. Blackstone Ave.
Regular readers will remember The Fresno Bee first bringing you this news in an October Retail Therapy column. The store is taking over the former Ethan Allen in the same shopping center as Barnes & Noble.
Total Wine & More has 150 stores in 20 states. The Fresno store didn’t have a sign as of Tuesday, leaving many Fresnans wondering what’s happening inside.
Workers are stocking the store with what will be more than 8,000 wines, 3,000 spirits and 2,500 beers.
The store will have a tasting bar where shoppers can sample and learn about products. It will also have iPads featuring a wine and food pairing app, and a space for classes and events.
The store will hire about 50 people.
It will compete with Sierra Nut House, which focuses on small and local wine makers, in the same shopping center. BevMo! is also nearby and sells some of the same categories of products.
Total Wine & More will open at 9 a.m. March 30 and will donate 10 percent of all wine sales during its grand opening weekend to the Fresno Art Museum.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
