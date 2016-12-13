Chinese eatery goes out, new Mexican restaurant comes in: Clovis gets a Rubio’s

Clovis will get its first Rubio’s Coastal Grill Thursday.
There are giveaways – including $50 gift cards and Rubio’s merchandise – for the first 50 customers after the 10 a.m. opening. The restaurant is at 950 Herndon Ave., at Clovis Avenue.
Rubio’s is in the Trading Post Shopping Center, taking over the space Hunan Chinese Restaurant left behind when it closed. (Hunan fans, before you freak out, note that the original Hunan at Cedar and Herndon avenues in Fresno is still open.)
The shopping center has a new owner and underwent an overhaul in recent months. It has a new look and new businesses, including Sprouts, Ross, Tuesday Morning, Skechers and Pieology.
Rubio’s has restaurants at River Park in Fresno and on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia. The fast-casual restaurant is known for its fish tacos and other seafood dishes, along with salads and bowls that can be topped with steak or chicken.
The Clovis location has the chain’s new look.
