Your Christmas shopping is not safe in your car. Thieves watch your body language.

How to prevent house fires this winter

2016 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

The best airlines of 2017

New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors

Clovis West High's Adrian Martinez receives his Under Armour All American Game jersey

Mikey, a Fresno County sheriff K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does

    What's your favorite Christmas Song? Have you been naughty or nice this year? Hear favorites from people walking along Christmas Tree Lane on the first walk night of 2016.

Living

Grab the family – Christmas Tree Lane about to open

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

November 30, 2017 12:21 PM

UPDATED 50 MINUTES AGO

Christmas Tree Lane, one of Fresno’s classic holiday events, opens on Saturday with a walk-only night.

Every Christmas season, a two-mile stretch of Van Ness Boulevard between Shields and Shaw avenues is decorated with millions of lights, displays and ornaments. It is one of the largest Christmas lights displays in the San Joaquin Valley with nearly 140 homes and 300 trees decorated for the holidays.

It’s been a Fresno tradition for more than 90 years.

This year, the lane’s month-long run – it ends Dec. 25 – will be open to foot traffic on two days: Saturday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 12. The lane is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

During the lane hours, vehicle traffic flows only north down both lanes of Van Ness Boulevard.

The entrance is at Shields Avenue and the lane ends at the intersection of Palm and Shaw avenues.

And don’t forget that traffic in the area may be heavy at times.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

How to prevent house fires this winter

2016 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice

The best airlines of 2017

New rookie Wookie Chewbacca makes out-of-this-world appearance in viral recruitment video

This new court will help the youngest human trafficking victims

Madera County district attorney spars with county supervisors

Clovis West High's Adrian Martinez receives his Under Armour All American Game jersey

Mikey, a Fresno County sheriff K-9, is back on duty after shooting injury last July

The tale of two Boise State quarterbacks. It's not supposed to work. But this does

    Winter may be cold, but it's also a time of increased risk for house fires. Here's how to stay safe during the cold months.

