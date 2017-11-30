Grab the family – Christmas Tree Lane about to open

Christmas Tree Lane, one of Fresno’s classic holiday events, opens on Saturday with a walk-only night.
Every Christmas season, a two-mile stretch of Van Ness Boulevard between Shields and Shaw avenues is decorated with millions of lights, displays and ornaments. It is one of the largest Christmas lights displays in the San Joaquin Valley with nearly 140 homes and 300 trees decorated for the holidays.
It’s been a Fresno tradition for more than 90 years.
This year, the lane’s month-long run – it ends Dec. 25 – will be open to foot traffic on two days: Saturday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, Dec. 12. The lane is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
During the lane hours, vehicle traffic flows only north down both lanes of Van Ness Boulevard.
The entrance is at Shields Avenue and the lane ends at the intersection of Palm and Shaw avenues.
And don’t forget that traffic in the area may be heavy at times.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
