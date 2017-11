Want to celebrate Christmastime with (many) others? Check our list of parades and more

More Videos 1:05 How to keep your pet safe this Thanksgiving Pause 6:39 Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 1:32 Little Emma's 18-year-old dad has advice for other teen fathers 1:03 Dash cam video shows small plane making crash landing in Florida 1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife 1:13 What makes Fresno State's George Helmuth go? Jeff Tedford has an answer 1:34 She needs $35,000 in dental work, but she's getting it all for free 1:47 Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game 2:19 Movie trailer: 'Coco' 2:00 Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

2016 Christmas Tree Lane walkers sing, admit being mostly nice What's your favorite Christmas Song? Have you been naughty or nice this year? Hear favorites from people walking along Christmas Tree Lane on the first walk night of 2016. What's your favorite Christmas Song? Have you been naughty or nice this year? Hear favorites from people walking along Christmas Tree Lane on the first walk night of 2016. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

What's your favorite Christmas Song? Have you been naughty or nice this year? Hear favorites from people walking along Christmas Tree Lane on the first walk night of 2016. Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee