Shopping for a Christmas tree? Here’s a list of places

Once the turkey is devoured, the search for the perfect Christmas tree – at an affordable price – begins.
Most Fresno-area lots with pre-cut trees and farms where you can cut your own will open Friday and Saturday. Retailers like FoodMaxx, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Orchard Supply Hardware and Save Mart will also start selling around that time.
Prices will be higher this year due to a continued tree shortage in the Pacific Northwest where local sellers buy their trees. But you can still expect a variety of fir trees to pick from, including the traditional Douglas fir along with Frasers, Nobles and Nordmanns. Two cut-your-own tree farms will have the long-needled Monterey Pine.
“They will be expensive,” said Melissa Bautista, co-owner of Hillcrest Tree Farm in Reedley. “There’s a shortage on Nobles … after a big glut for several years.”
Trees will range in price from $20 to $200 depending on size. Add at least another $20 or more if you want the tree flocked or sprayed with fluffy white (or colored) material to look like snow. A clear fire retardant is also available at select locations. Don’t forget holiday wreaths and garland – or make your own.
I have a deep tree stand, so I ask the lot workers to give my tree a fresh cut and to trim the bottom branches. Then, I take the branches home to make a table centerpiece or a holiday swag.
Christmas preparations begin earlier and earlier every year so don’t wait to buy a tree, lot owners and managers say. Last year, Sid’s Christmas Trees in southeast Fresno sold out by Dec. 19, said owner Sidney Boolootian.
Here’s a list of some tree lots and farms to choose from.
Hillcrest Tree Farm – 6943 S. Reed Ave., Reedley. The tree and pumpkin farm known for its steam train rides (which run weekends only) opens daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Dec. 17. You can cut any size Monterey pine grown at the farm for $55 or choose from Douglas and Fraser fir trees shipped in from Oregon. Some Silvertip trees may be available too. Prices range from $20 to $200. The popular 7- to 8-foot trees cost between $50 and $70.
Food vendors and Santa Claus will visit on weekends.
Kay Kringles Christmas Trees – 8805 Highway 41, Fresno. Located on the old Cobb Ranch, north of the San Joaquin River, Kay Kringles will open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Black Friday, according to its Facebook page. Pre-cut trees for sale include Noble, Grand, Douglas and Nordmann firs from 2-foot tabletops up to 14-feet tall. Prices were not available.
Arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and photos with Santa Claus will be available on weekends.
Red Hawk Ranch Christmas Trees – 3347 Cottontail Lane, Auberry. Take a drive into the foothills to cut your own Monterey pine or Douglas fir for $45. Some of the homegrown trees are tall, but many are starters. Don’t like them? Buy a pre-cut Noble. Don’t forget to visit the small gift shop while you’re there. The ranch is open weekends only starting Saturday.
Sid’s Christmas Trees – corner of East Kings Canyon Road and Willow Avenue, Fresno. Five different firs – Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble and Nordmann – will be sold daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Friday. There won’t be any Scotch pines this year, said Boolootian. Prices start around $21 for tiny table trees and go up to about $125 for 8- to 9-foot trees.
Simonian Farms – 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno. Noble firs are most popular at Simonian’s, but the farm carries a variety of fir trees from 2 feet to 12 feet tall. All trees sit in water bowls. Prices range from $29 to $250. The tree lot opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Black Friday.
Customers get free hot chocolate. Photos with Santa on a 115-year-old sleigh are available for a fee in the barn.
Skookum Trees – corner of Shaw and Blackstone avenues, Fresno. Skookum starts selling as soon as the first truck pulls in. It was expected on Saturday. A variety of fir trees will be available. The lot offers a special on Douglas firs for $26.95. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
National retailers – Home Depot trees, starting at $32.97, will arrive between Monday and Dec. 3. SaveMart will have pre-cut trees Friday. Prices were not available. Douglas firs will be available at most FoodMaxx stores starting Saturday for $24.98. Fresh cut trees at Lowe’s start at $39.98.
Orchard Supply Hardware stores will host “A Very Merry Holiday Event” Friday through Sunday for shoppers to buy trees and sip hot cocoa. Snap a picture at the store’s photo station and create an ornament from a piece of Christmas tree.
How to care for your tree
- Display live trees in a water bowl or tree stand that holds water to maintain freshness and minimize needle loss.
- Remove 1/2 inch of wood from the base of the trunk before putting the tree in a stand. Drilling a hole in the base does not improve water intake.
- Place the tree in water as soon as possible. Most species can still take in water six to eight hours after being cut. The temperature of the water does not matter.
- Keep trees away from fireplaces, heaters, heat vents and direct sunlight. Lower the room temperature to at least 72 degrees.
- Consider using LED Christmas lights. LED lights are not hot to the touch and save on energy costs.
Sources: Sidney Boolootian and National Christmas Tree Association
