Blake, Buster Posey and Celina are looking for their forever homes

Three central San Joaquin Valley agency is highlighting pets for adoption this weekend: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; and Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org. Check back every week for more furry friends.
Buster Posey is approximately 9-months-old and is a bully mix. He is available through Fresno Humane Animal Services, 760 W. Nielsen Ave. in Fresno. Pending an approved adoption application, all large-breed dogs are free thanks to a partial grant by Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Go to www.fresnohumane.org.
Celina is a 4-month-old and is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228.
