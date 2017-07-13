Blake is a 1-year-old, female, white and black, pit bull/terrier blend and is available at 10 a.m. Sunday through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.
Living

July 13, 2017 12:03 AM

Blake, Buster Posey and Celina are looking for their forever homes

Three central San Joaquin Valley agency is highlighting pets for adoption this weekend: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; and Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org. Check back every week for more furry friends.

