Blake, Buster Posey and Celina are looking for their forever homes

Blake is a 1-year-old, female, white and black, pit bull/terrier blend and is available at 10 a.m. Sunday through the CCSPCA Adoption Center, 103 S. Hughes Ave. in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-233-7722, ext. 119, or email adoptions@ccspca.com.