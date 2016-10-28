Pueblo Fest in Tulare to be the ‘Latin Coachella’ music festival

The organizers behind Pueblo Fest 2017 – with headliners like Los Tigres del Norte, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Gloria Trevi and possibly Pitbull (organizers are waiting for his confirmation) – have gone bold in their planning for the three-day music festival next March.
“This is the first-ever, regional Mexican music festival in the history of the United States,” said Arnold Ávalos, president of the board of the Tulare-based Bold Production Inc., the company behind the massive event that expects up to 100,000 people to show up for three days of music, food, horse competition, folklórico dancing and more.
The cost: $150 for the three days.
“We are very, very, very excited,” said Esau Torres, Bold board secretary and member of the music group Los Malandrines.
“We’ve visited the Coachella Music Festival. We’ve visited the Austin City Limits Electric Zoo. How come there isn’t one for us?” Torres asked during planned ‘Tacos, Tequila & Beer Summit’ on Oct. 26 to announce the festival. “You know, like banda, norteño, the whole thing. A three-day festival. This has been a dream of ours for a long time.”
Everything about Pueblo Fest appears to be new for Latino music fans.
“You go to bailes (dances), you go to festivals, and you go to concerts and it’s packed. But, once once you’re there, what do we do?” asked Ávalos.
Pueblo Fest, said Ávalos, “will educate them, empower them. This is what Pueblo Fest is.”
The festival plans to employ the same technology used at Coachella Valley to make it easy for attendees to post photos and messages instantly on Facebook or other social media.
“We have an innovative attendee control app that we’re goign to be collecting real time data as attendees are going to the event and enjoying themselves,” said Mariah Martínez, head of partnership relations with Bold Production.
This will allow, for example, for attendees to transfer funds to a special wristband so that they won’t have to pull out a credit card or cash for a purchase. The target audience, said Martínez, already engages in social media at greater percentages than other demographics, so it makes sense to introduce the technology to them.
Pueblo Fest will employ 500 people, and focus on college students to be ambassadors at the festival.
Or course, the major draw will be the music. Organizers have tentatively set the following schedule for the main stage:
▪ Friday (March 17): La Original Banda La Limón, Voz de Mando, and Intocable.
▪ Saturday (March 18): Los Tucanes de Tijuana, and Los Tigres del Norte.
▪ Sunday (March 19): Calibre 50, and possible Pitbull.
Other stages will have Gloria Trevi, Little Joe y La Familia, and, Flaco Jiménez.
Organizers also plan a competition for mariachi, Andulucian horses and Mexican folkloric dancing.
A stage for millennials will feature EDM (electronic dance music).
“Now, our gente (people) can have that same experience they have at other festivals. We want to bring a better experience to the masses,” said Euler Torres, Bold Production’s chief executive officer and also member of Los Malandrines.
The event will include motivational speakers who focus on the benefits of education.
Pueblo Fest grew out of Las Posadas con Los Malandrines, a Christmas toy giveaway the band sponsored for years.
Organizers hope to partner with educational and non-profit organizations to sell tickets. Those groups will get a percentage of the money from the tickets they sell.
The organizers are teaming with Univisión for sponsorships and support.
Pueblo Fest will announce on Nov. 1 a more detailed music lineup.
Tickets can be purchased on www.eventbrite.com.
Pueblo Fest is active on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram.
Details: www.PuebloFest.com
