Stockdale shuts out Clovis West for Division I baseball championship
Stockdale pitcher Sean Mullen gets 12 strikeouts in a one-hitter as the Mustangs cruise to a 6-0 victory over the Golden Eagles for the Central Section Division I baseball championship at Visalia's Rawhide Ballpark on Saturday.
Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Jamie Irvin of the Sierra Forest Legacy with local dignitaries flew over the Kings River Area of the Sierra National Forest, on a EcoFlight plane, to advocate the need for protection for low-elevation roadless areas in the Sierra National Forest.
Fresno native Elizabeth Heng announcing her run for Congress, against Jim Costa, talks about long-overdue changes in the Central Valley that she envisions happening, while visiting her family’s Rasmey Market, where she worked as a child.
A federal civil jury rejected claims of a Fresno, CA, family who accused a Madera County Sheriff's sergeant, a deputy and a California Highway Patrol officer of roughing them up outside the Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino.
A lost pot-bellied pig running southbound on Fresno Street towards Ashlan Avenue in Fresno on May 21, 2018. The video, captured by Arturo Rios Jr., was viewed more than 50,000 times within a day of it being shared on Facebook.
Construction crews with Caltrans work to repair Highway 132 in Mariposa County between Piney Creek and Granite Springs roads Tuesday April 3, 2018. The road was washed out due to heavy rain on March 22nd.
A sheriff's search and rescue team Friday recovered a body from the San Joaquin River believed to be that of Jared Gardner, 18, who was missing since Saturday, when he was swept away by currents in the river gorge.