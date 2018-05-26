Watch how crowd reacts when they announce no national anthem

Before the Central Section Division I softball championship, it was announced there'd be no national anthem. But this crowd at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond didn't approve of that message so they stood sang the anthem in a cappella.
Anthony Galaviz
