Feb. 22 update: How full are Northern California reservoirs and rivers?

These three graphs show key California reservoir conditions and river stages for the upper and lower Sacramento Valley for Wednesday, February 22, 2017. The images are from the California Department of Water Resources’ Data Exchange Center and the National Weather Service.
RESERVOIR CONDITIONS
ENDING MIDNIGHT, FEBRUARY 21, 2017
This graph shows California reservoirs, with percentage capacity (the first number) and percentage of historical average (the second number). Updated graphs are available here, at “Selected Reservoirs Daily Graphs.”
RIVER STAGES, UPPER SACRAMENTO VALLEY
2 P.M. FEBRUARY 22, 2017
This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.
RIVER STAGES, LOWER SACRAMENTO VALLEY
2 P.M. FEBRUARY 22, 2017
This map shows river stages in feet (Ft). The color of the diamond indicates conditions: Green = Normal conditions. Orange = Above monitor. Red = Above flood. Purple = Above danger. White = Missing data. Updated graphs are available here.
