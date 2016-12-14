Several vehicle wreck causes delays on Highway 41 near 22 Mile House

Drivers to or from the Fresno area were delayed Wednesday morning as several vehicles collided in at least a four-car pileup on Highway 41 at Road 208 near 22 Mile House, causing major injuries and at least one vehicle to roll over an embankment.
The wreck was reported by California Highway Patrol around 9:45 a.m. At least six people were reportedly injured, including one with head injuries and another with a broken leg.
A Skylife helicopter was called in around 10:10 a.m.
A caller to the Sierra Star reported that one-lane traffic controls were in place, but that may change to full lane closures as emergency crews clear the area.
☆ (12:20 p.m.): Six people were transported to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno with injuries, one with a broken leg, the CHP reports. All lanes on Highway 41 are open.
