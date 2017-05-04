Offensively funny Daniel Tosh brings stand-up show to Fresno

Daniel Tosh is Bob Saget of the internet generation; his Comedy Central show “Tosh.0” is the millennial version of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”
He’s also wildly (and often offensively) funny when he’s not narrating his way through things you can’t unsee.
As is the case on his Tosh.Show On Campus tour, which stops Sunday at the Save Mart Center. The stand-up show features Tosh, plus writers and comedians from the show. Because this is a “college campus” tour, $20 student tickets are available with valid ID.
Old school Tosh fans will remember the comedian’s last stop in town. He played two shows at the Saroyan Theatre in 2011.
Details: 7:30 p.m., Sunday. Save Mart Center. $20-$40. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com
Art final
The event: The Yes Factory hosts “Emotional Catharsis,” a nine-artist gallery showcase, with live music from The Jacktones.
The draw: This is your chance to support the next generation of art curators and gallery managers. The showcase is the final project for Fresno State Gallery Tech students, who spent a semester touring galleries and museums and present nine non-student artists, including Stephaniya Cepule, Adam Mattos, Miguel Flores, Cheyanne Coueh, Joraie Haynes, Samantha Lazcano, Ileana Quezada, Ben Fernandez and Nuka.
Details: 6 p.m. Saturday. The Yes Factory, 5494 East Lamona Ave., No. 128. Free. Search Emotional Catharsis on Facebook
Mercy, mercy me
The event: Christian rockers MercyMe stop at the Warnors Theatre on their “Lifer” tour, with pop-punk band Hawk Nelson and pop singer Micah Tyler.
The draw: MercyMe helped move Christian music into the mainstream with a series of independent and major label releases in the late 1990s. Later, the Texas band started the ultra popular Rock and Worship Roadshow. It remains one of the genre’s most successful bands, with a dozen No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Christian songs list – leading over Casting Crowns, Third Day and Chris Tomlin.
It’s ninth studio album “Lifer” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart last month and was in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.
The band was in town in October at the Big Fresno Fair.
Details: 7 p.m. Saturday. Warnors Theatre, 1400 Fulton St. $30-$55. 559-264-2848, warnors.org
Cinco de Mayo
The event: Radio station 101.9 FM, La Buena, hosts close to a dozen artists for its Cinco de Mayo celebration.
The draw: A day’s worth of Banda and Norteño music from name acts including Tucanes de Tijuana, Alegres del Barranco, Banda Rancho Viejo, Fuerza de Tijuana, Grupo Escolta, Brandon Solano, Nano Machado, Los Ases de la banda, and Los del Rancho y Dj Invasión.
Detail: 2 p.m. Sunday. Regional Sports Complex, 1707 Jensen Ave. $10. 559-497-1100 www.1019labuena.com
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
