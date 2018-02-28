25 things to do in March, including the Blossom Trail, PBR & FresYes Fest

Appropriately, The Bee welcomes spring with a note about the Blossom Trail in the March entertainment guide. But there’s so much more to do this month – read on for 25 things to do.*
Blossom Trail – The Fresno County Blossom Trail is in full bloom, with almond, plum, apricot, peach and apple trees offering gorgeous views through March. For a map and other activities, visit www.goblossomtrail.com.
Escape the Ordinary – The 17th annual Rogue Performance Festival offers local, national and international writers, actors and performance artists the chance to share their art with the community. Performances run March 1-10 at various Tower District venues. For a complete list of events, visit roguefestival.ticketleap.com.
Never miss a local story.
Good Vibrations – For over 50 years, The Beach Boys have continued to perform with the same bold style that produced hit singles and sold tens of millions of albums. They’ll perform March 1 at Visalia Fox Theatre.
‘The Star-Spangled Girl’ – Neil Simon’s comedy set in 1960s San Francisco tells the story of a not-so-great Olympic swimmer and the love triangle that ensues between her and two neighbors when she moves into a new building. Show dates are March 1-April 22 at 2nd Space Theatre.
Undercover Concert Series – Performing the hits of classic rock icons Boston and Styx and featuring former Boston guitarist and vocalist David Victor, Bostyx is sure to take you back in time March 2 at Tower Theatre.
Spring Home & Garden Show – The event features over 700 vendor booths including licensed contractors, plus a new pet expo, gourmet food trucks and more March 2-4 at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds.
‘Romeo & Juliet’ – Santa Barbara’s acclaimed State Street Ballet joins the Fresno Ballet Theatre for a performance of Shakespeare’s classic tale March 3 at the Saroyan Theatre.
The Roadshow 2018 – Some of the biggest names in Christian contemporary music will share the stage for one night, including For King & Country, Matthew West, Natalie Grant and others March 3 at Save Mart Center.
Girls World Expo – Local teen girls can attend workshops, listen to speakers, view science exhibits and much more in an effort to boost self-image and self esteem March 3 at Fresno Convention Center.
Ukelele Virtuoso – Jake Shimabukuro became internationally known when a video of him playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” was uploaded to YouTube in 2006. Don’t miss him March 3 at Tower Theatre.
Year of the Dog – Celebrate at the 18th annual Chinese New Year parade and festival, complete with lion dancers, taiko drummers and more, March 3 on the streets of Chinatown, F Street between Kern and Tulare streets.
Fresno Filmworks – Fatih Akin directed “In the Fade,” a film about a woman whose life is turned upside down when her husband and son are killed in a bomb attack, playing March 9 at Tower Theatre.
Historias Con Música – Take a trip south of the border with Sequoia Symphony Orchestra as it performs pieces by De Falla and Revueltas March 10 at Visalia Fox Theatre.
Triple Threat Series – Get ready for two nights of loud trucks and roaring engines at Monster Jam March 9-10 at Save Mart Center.
‘Next to Normal’ – They look like the ideal family: dad’s an architect and stay-at-home mom takes care of their son and daughter. But life is anything but idyllic as their mother has battled manic depression for 16 years in this play running March 16 to April 1 at Playhouse Merced.
Fresno Foxes – The San Joaquin Valley’s first pro soccer club is a member of the United Soccer League and will kick off its inaugural season March 17 at Chukchansi Park.
Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour – Some of the best bull riders in the world will battle the sport’s toughest bovines for an eight-second ride sure to have you on the edge of your seat at PBR March 17 at Save Mart Center.
The Virtuoso Orchestra – Guest violinist Stephanie Sant’Ambrogio joins conductor Rei Hotoda and the Fresno Philharmonic for an afternoon of Haydn, Vaughan Williams and Foss March 18 at Saroyan Theatre.
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall – Michael Pollan, author and journalist, will discuss his observations about the intersections of humans and nature, in the garden and farm, March 21 at Saroyan Theatre.
‘Mamma Mia!’ – On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father, brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Performances run March 22 through May 20 at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater.
FresYes Fest – The annual block party returns featuring a full day of music, dozens of food vendors and food trucks, and of course special craft beers March 24 at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company.
True Sadness – The folk rock band from North Carolina hit mainstream in 2009 with the debut of “I and Love and You.” Eight albums later and The Avett Brothers will play March 29 at Saroyan Theatre.
Coconuts Not Included – Living comedy legend John Cleese will hold a Q&A following the screening of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” March 30 at Saroyan Theatre.
Red Hood Comedy Tour – Bobby Bones is a radio DJ, stand-up comedian, best-selling author, chart-topping recording artist and television personality. The host of the nation’s largest country morning show will perform March 31 at Tower Theatre.
* Don’t stop here! Find more things to do (and add your event to the listings) at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments