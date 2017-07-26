A sign closes off an entrance to the Fulton Mall, which is being reconstructed to once again allow vehicle traffic after about 50 years of being a pedestrian mall. The southern section of the mall will be open to traffic in late August.
Downtown’s Fulton Street parking will have smart meters, just not yet

July 26, 2017 11:52 AM

As it stands, much of Fulton Mall (soon to be Fulton Street) is a construction zone.

For some following the project, that’s a good sign – oh the possibilities!

Others are over the wait, even with the signs of progress. The clock tower was craned to its new location last week and there are trees now and an official opening date; Oct. 21, so put that in the calendar.

 

Here come the trees! #fultonstreet #urbanarbor #downtownfresno

A post shared by Steve Skibbie (@steve_skibbie) on

Amid all this excitement, and almost on cue, online discussions turned to parking and the city-installed meters on the south section of the street (known as the southern superblock).

The section will open officially in late August, but pictures of the meters popped up and they are not the up-to-date smart meters one might expect on a bright new, revitalized section of downtown. These are old-school meters (read, coin operated). One commenter jokingly asked if the meters are keeping with Fulton’s street’s retro themed signage.

According to the city, the meters are temporary. The plan was (and still is) to install smart meters along the full stretch of the Fulton Street project. Those meters would that can accept various forms of payment (ie, credit and debit cards). There is funding in the project set aside for the the meters, but it will be at least six months before that happens.

You’ll want to keep change handy, in the meantime.

It should be noted that parking meters are free after 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends, barring special events. There are also several parking structures in the area and many of the business on the mall will validate.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

  Comments  

