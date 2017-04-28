Saroyan Theatre is going to the dogs

Tickets are now on sale now for four performances of “PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue” scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8 at the Saroyan Theatre, 700 M. St. The live stage show is based on the preschool series airing on Nickelodeon.
The performances will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.
Ryder, Chase, Marshall, Rocky, Rubble, Zuma, Skye and Everest will visit Fresno coming to life through Bunraku puppetry.
“Puppetry elements are built into costumes worn by real actors to create a wonderful combination of life-size pups and to make a stronger connection with the audience. The PAW Patrol cast sings and dances, which brings a fun, realistic parallel between the animated series and the live show,” says Jim Waters, producer, VStar Entertainment Group.
“PAW Patrol Live!” offers lessons on citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork. Classic theatrical scenery along with a high-tech video wall visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.
There will be special interactive videos so the audience can solve clues with the Pups.
Tickets for all four performances are on sale now and can be purchased at the Selland Arena Box Office, at http://www.ticketmaster.com/or by phone at 800-745-3000. The prices are $22, $28 and $44 with a limited number of gold circle tickets at $68 and VIP tickets for $133.
For more information, go to http://www.pawpatrollive.com./.
