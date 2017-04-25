‘Descendants 2’ will take over cable for debut

Fans of the massively popular “Descendants” movie will have plenty of places to see the sequel, “Descendants 2,” when it debuts at 8 p.m. Friday, July 21. Not only will the movie air on the Disney Channel, it will be simultaneously broadcast on ABC, Disney XD, Freeform and Lifetime.
The reason for such a screening plan is that the original “Descendants,” released in 2015, was the fifth most watched move in cable TV history with 12.2 million viewers.
Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, says, “The passion that fans – across every demographic and geographic landscape – have demonstrated for ‘Descendants’ rivals anything we’ve seen since ‘High School Musical.’”
“Descendants 2” continues the story of the offsprings of some of the biggest villains in the Disney universe who learn that they don’t have to be bad just because their parents were evil.
Starring are Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart and Mitchell Hope reprising the roles of Mal, Carlos, Jay, Evie and King Ben, respectively. Joining the cast as the new villains are China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula; Thomas Doherty as Harry, son of Captain Hook; Dylan Playfair as Gil, son of Gaston; and Anna Cathcart as Dizzy, daughter of Cinderella’s evil stepsister Drizella.
A new line of merchandise - from clothes to dolls - will be released in connection with the movie release.
Best Western Hotels & Resorts has launched a “Descendants 2 and You” sweepstakes that gives fans a chance to undergo a “Descendants” makeover and meet two of the movie’s stars, Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments