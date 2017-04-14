California Adventure promising a super summer

This blog should be read while listing to “Hooked on a Feeling,” “Spirit in the Sky” or any other song from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” soundtrack.
It is just a little more than a month to wait before the new Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! attraction at Disney California Adventure Park opens. It’s part of the “Summer of Heroes” planned for the theme park starting May 27 and running through Sept. 10.
“Summer of Heroes” launches an ever-expanding universe of super hero attractions and events that will be popping up at the park now that Disney owns Marvel.
“It’s going to be a thrilling summer at the Disneyland Resort,” David Duffy, Director, Creative Entertainment, says in a press release. “You can celebrate the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission Breakout! and join forces with legendary super heroes.
“You can choose an awesome encounter with Star-Lord, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Hawkeye or Captain America, step up to meet Groot for the first time, and find out if you have what it takes to join the Avengers. It’s all part of the adventure with Summer of Heroes.”
The official opening is May 27 but theme parks like to operate their rides for a few days in advance to make final tests. If you are at California Adventure before May 27, be sure to stop by the new attraction just in case the testing is happening.
Here are a few super moments planned:
- Guardians of the Galaxy –Mission: Breakout!: This new adventure blasts guests straight into the “Guardians of the Galaxy” story for the first time, alongside characters from the films and comics. As guests join Rocket in his attempt to bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress, they’ll experience randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the film soundtracks.
- Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!: Star-Lord will fire up his old-school boom box to get a party started.
- Super Hero Encounters: For the first time, citizens of Earth will come face-to-face with tree-of-few-words Groot, one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They may also encounter Captain America and Spider-Man.
- Avengers Training Initiative: Black Widow and Hawkeye assemble young recruits for a series of tests to see if they have what it takes to join the ranks of the Avengers.
- Heroic Encounter: Black Widow: Black Widow will arrive on the scene several times throughout the day in an armored Avengers vehicle.
- Grab a Piece (or Bite) of the Action: Special themed merchandise and food will be available throughout Hollywood Land.
-
But wait, there’s more.
Construction has moved along so much on the new “Star Wars” land that both the Disneyland Railroad and Rivers of America attractions, including the “Fantasmic!” nighttime spectacular, will be running again later this summer.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments