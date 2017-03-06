Rogue Review:‘Tidal Surge’ explores life after climate change

I entered into L. Nicol Cabe’s “Tidal Surge” with zero expectations.
Also, zero knowledge of what one-woman show was even about, other than a quick read of the flier outside the venue.
The truth is, it was chosen mostly out of convenience. I mention this because part of the charm of The Rogue Festival is taking risks. It can be fun to choose a performance based solely on its description in the Rogue handbook, or on a friend’s advice.
Or on the fact that it’s about to begin and you’re standing outside the venue and why not?
“Tidal Surge” is science-fiction future telling that chronicles the effects of climate change on the world. The action is set in three parts, with three women describing their lives in a fairly dystopian world. It’s a place where not having a bank account can get you fired; where cities flood and are abandoned (and then gentrified) and where the souls of leaders are encoded on microchips to be ripped out and stolen.
Like any good piece of science fiction, these stories hold current relevance. “Tidal Surge” was well written in the sense that it hints at the relevance, without being too obvious or heavy handed.
One leaves the show with plenty to ponder. From that standpoint, “Tidal Surge” worked for me.
Stray observations:
▪ Cabe spent part of the performance reading from notes on a music stand. It wasn’t the worst distraction, and in fact, it worked with part of the storyline. Still, it was noticeable.
▪ The show seemed to run short. I didn’t check it against the official run time, but it felt like there needed to be more.
