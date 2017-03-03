Local ABC video editor vomits during his taped airplane marriage proposal

ABC 30 video editor Darrell Hamilton Jr. had a lot more than butterflies swirling in his stomach as he proposed to his girlfriend thousands of feet above Reedley.
Hamilton took to Twitter Wednesday to post an extended video of his marriage proposal. It starts innocently enough, with the couple riding in the backseat of a small plane. Shortly after takeoff, text indicates that Hamilton had started to feel motion sick. As his girlfriend looks out the side window, Hamilton pulls out an engagement ring and asks her to marry him.
A Perfectly Imperfect Proposal Caught On Camera Thousands of Feet Above Ground. @HashtagiDo #ReedleyCA #ABC30Insiderhttps://t.co/8OQ1V0QwJi— Darrell Hamilton Jr. (@DHAM700) March 1, 2017
Then he immediately doubles over and vomits.
Hamilton remains hunched over for some time, with both the pilot and his girlfriend trying to comfort him. The video skips ahead to Hamilton rubbing his eyes and putting the ring on her finger. More text indicates she said yes.
For obvious reasons, the two don’t kiss – instead opting to kiss fingers and tap them together. By the end of the video, his girlfriend appears to be wiping tears from her eyes.
Some of Hamilton’s coworkers used Twitter Friday to lobby ABC nighttime talk show host Jimmy Kimmel to share the proposal story.
Hey @jimmykimmel check this out! He works for us here at @ABC30 in Fresno. You should interview him! https://t.co/pInR2FQSkT— Alysia Wiebe (@alysiaambriz) March 3, 2017
I think this would be perfect for @JimmyKimmelLive And... @DHAM700 is in the @ABC family! https://t.co/6moS26Zp6Y— LIZ HARRISON (@isabellenews) March 3, 2017
