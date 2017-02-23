Here are three films worth seeing this weekend

There are at least three big screen offerings in local theaters this weekend that are worth your time.
“Rock Dog”: Director Ash Brannon (who co-directed “Toy Story 2”) finds a nice blend of music, adventure and comedy that he presents with a couple of different animation styles. The film has a very exotic East-meets-West look to the design of buildings, places and things. Much of the comedy comes from supporting players including a burned-out drummer, Germur (Jorge Garcia).
“Get Out”: Jordan Peele, the former “MADtv” cast member better known these days as half of the comedy duo of Key and Peele, has created a 21st century horror film that is similar in tone and design to “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” or “The Stepford Wives.” The terror comes from never knowing where or when the danger will come in a world that, on the surface, looks perfectly normal.
“The LEGO Batman Movie”: This film revolves around a grumbling Batman, who outwardly appears to be the coolest superhero on the planet. As with EVERY Batman that has appeared on TV, film or in the pages of comic books, inwardly Batman is haunted by the death of his parents. Even his butler, Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), knows Batman needs a family. It’s fun for the entire family.
