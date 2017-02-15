What’s it like to play Mario Kart against Twenty One Pilots on stage? Ask this guy

Who was that fan playing “Mario Kart” with Twenty One Pilots singer-songwriter Tyler Joseph on stage in Fresno Tuesday night?
Patrick Abraham.
I noticed him sitting two rows behind me at the concert, so I asked him to tell me about himself and talk about his experience.
He’s a Fresno native who has been playing “Mario Kart” as long as he can remember. He entered a New Rock 104.1 contest, first submitting a video montage and then winning an 8-person “Mario Kart” tournament at The 500 Club in Clovis to earn his spot on stage facing off against Joseph.
Did he win?
Close, but no! Joseph walked away the champ. But Abraham says he’ll remember the day forever.
Besides getting to play one of his favorite games in front of thousands of people against one of the hottest bands around at Save Mart Center, he also got to take his girlfriend (dang it! I forgot my notes at home and can’t recall her name – a downside to getting five hours of sleep) to a meet-and-greet with the band. They hung out for a bit, took a photo with Joseph and Josh Dun, and got good seats to the concert.
Not a bad of a way to spend Valentine’s Day.
