What’s it like to play Mario Kart against Twenty One Pilots on stage? Ask this guy

0:51 Fans line up waiting for Twenty One Pilots Pause

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:36 'The King,' (Elvis impersonator Will Kettler) is in the house for Valentine’s Day weddings

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Lake Oroville