Fresno Beehive

February 15, 2017 10:59 AM

What’s it like to play Mario Kart against Twenty One Pilots on stage? Ask this guy

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Kathy Mahan

kmahan@fresnobee.com

Who was that fan playing “Mario Kart” with Twenty One Pilots singer-songwriter Tyler Joseph on stage in Fresno Tuesday night?

Patrick Abraham.

I noticed him sitting two rows behind me at the concert, so I asked him to tell me about himself and talk about his experience.

He’s a Fresno native who has been playing “Mario Kart” as long as he can remember. He entered a New Rock 104.1 contest, first submitting a video montage and then winning an 8-person “Mario Kart” tournament at The 500 Club in Clovis to earn his spot on stage facing off against Joseph.

Did he win?

Close, but no! Joseph walked away the champ. But Abraham says he’ll remember the day forever.

Besides getting to play one of his favorite games in front of thousands of people against one of the hottest bands around at Save Mart Center, he also got to take his girlfriend (dang it! I forgot my notes at home and can’t recall her name – a downside to getting five hours of sleep) to a meet-and-greet with the band. They hung out for a bit, took a photo with Joseph and Josh Dun, and got good seats to the concert.

Not a bad of a way to spend Valentine’s Day.

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos