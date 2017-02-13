‘Tosh.0’ comedian Daniel Tosh comes to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

If you follow the viral video commentator/comedian Daniel Tosh, you know he’s hitting universities across the U.S. on his Tosh.Show On Campus tour.
Fresno made the list.
Tosh brings the tour, which featuring writers and comedians from his Comedy Central show “Tosh.0” to the Save Mart Center, May 7. Tickets for the show are $59.50-$75 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com or on the phone at 800-745-3000. Twenty dollar student tickets available with ID at the box office. Citi card presales begin 10 a.m. Tuesday. Live Nation and student presales begin 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Tosh started his career as a touring comic and actor, but rose to fame as the host of Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0.” The show, which kicked off its ninth season last week, plays out like a millennial version of “America’s Funniest Home Video’s.” It captures the Internet’s best viral videos (and personalities), which Tosh presents with his often offensive (let’s call it dark)sense of humor.
Tosh was a rising star when he last visited Fresno. He played two shows at the Saroyan Theatre in 2011.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Daniel Tosh
Tosh.show on campus
- April 14 – Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, NE
- April 15 – Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
- April 16 –State Farm Center Champaign, IL
- April 17 – Chafeitz Arena St. Louis, MO
- April 18 – Assembly Hall Bloomington, IN
- April 19 – KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
- April 20 – Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH
- April 21 – Civic Coliseum Knoxville, TN
- April 22 – LittleJohn Coliseum Clemson, SC
- April 23 – Classic Center Athens, GA
- April 25 – CFE Arena Orlando, FL
- April 26 – Tucker Arena Tallahassee, FL
- April 27 – Baton Rouge River Center Baton Rouge, LA
- April 28 – Rudder Theatre College Station, TX
- April 29 – Frank Erwin Austin, TX
- April 30 – United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
- May 3 – Taco Bell Arena Boise, ID
- May 4 – Spokane Arena Spokane, WA
- May 5 – Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
- May 7 – Save Mart Center, Fresno CA
