Train announces U.S. tour with O.A.R., will stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center

The Grammy winning rock band Train is gearing up to “play that song,” with a new album and three-month North American tour that will hit 45 cities, including Fresno.
The band, best known for its hit “Drops of Jupiter,” will perform July 11 at the Save Mart Center as part of its Play That Song tour. The jam band O.A.R. and British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield open the show. Tickets are $39.50-$89.50 and available 10 a.m. January 27 at the arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Package and fan club presales are available starting 10 a.m. January 23.
Train had a series of pop-friendly rock singles in the early 2000s, including “Drops of Jupiter,” which spent 54 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and earned the band a Grammy for Best Rock Song. The band’s latest album “A Girl A Bottle a Boat” will be released on Columbia Records on January 27. The first single, “Play That Song,” is out now.
O.A.R. is a Train contemporary. The group started in the college rock jam band scene in Maryland in the late 1990s. Over the next decade the worked itself into the mainstream with a style of music that has been described as “Matchbox Twenty plus Maroon 5 plus UB40.” The band celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2016 with the greatest hist collection “XX.”
English pop singer Natasha Bedingfield will to known to fans of MTV’s reality serie “The Hills.” Her single, “Unwritten,” was the show’s theme song and in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2006.
Train
Play That Song Tour
- May 12 – Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
- May 13 – Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
- May 14 – San Diego, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
- May 16 – Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
- May 17 – Albuquerque, NM Sandia Casino
- May 19 – Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
- May 20 – Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheatre
- May 21 – Dallas, TX Starplex Pavilion
- May 22 – Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
- May 24 – Birmingham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- May 26 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
- May 28 – Jacksonville, FL TBD
- May 30 – New Orleans, LA Bold Sphere Music at Champion's Square
- May 31 – Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
- June 2 – Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
- June 3 – Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- June 4 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- June 6 – Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- June 8 – Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
- June 9 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Music Center
- June 10 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- June 11 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
- June 13 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
- June 14 – Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre
- June 16 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- June 17 – Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- June 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- June 20 – Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
- June 21 –Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- June 23 – Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
- June 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
- June 25 – Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
- June 27 – Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- June 29 – Indianapolis, IN Klipsch Music Center
- June 30 – Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 1 – St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- July 3 – Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre
- July 4 – Englewood, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- July 6 – Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- July 8 – Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- July 9 – Stateline, NV Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
- July 11 – Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- July 13 – Boise, ID Idaho Center Amphitheatre
- July 14 – Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- July 15 – George, WA Gorge Amphitheater
