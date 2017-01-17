Fresno Grizzlies acquire taco emoji, reinforcing the city’s standing as taco capital of U.S.

When the Fresno Grizzlies hold a press-conference, the media tends to pay attention, because the team is likely doing something outrageously off-the-wall cool.
Like, adopting the Fresno Tacos as an alter-ego and playing under that name during Tuesday home games each season.
Or, officially sponsoring an emoji, which probably wasn’t a thing anyone ever thought to do until the Grizzlies announced today they have acquired the Taco Emoji.
The emoji, which is popularly used when discussing tacos and taco related news on social media and text messaging, was acquired through a tax-deductible donation of $5,000 to The Unicode Consortium.
“This is another flag in the ground to pay homage to taco culture in the Central Valley and cement Fresno as the Taco Capital of this country,” said Fresno Grizzlies General Manager Derek Franks in a press release. “We will be very good keepers of our newly adopted emoji. In fact, we encourage as many people as possible to use it. It’s available to borrow from us, for free, at all times, forever. We wouldn’t have been able to live with ourselves if Taco Bell had ended up adopting it. Now it’s home where it belongs in Fresno.”
Taco Bell originally petitioned to have the taco added as an emoji in 2014 and, in name of fair play, the team is making the emoji available to the company (or Chipotle or Del Taco) for a price of $1 million, $995,000 of which would be donated to Central Valley charities, initiatives spearheaded by the Fresno Grizzlies Community Fund and The Unicode Consortium. The rest would be spend on on a wardrobe for the Fresno Tacos mascot, according to the release.
In the meantime, anyone who can prove they tweeted using the hashtag “#FresnoTacos” and the emoji, will get 15% off each Fresno Tacos item they buy at Fresno Grizzlies Team Store, including Grizzlies/Tacos emoji shirts and caps.
