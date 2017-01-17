Movie musicals and pop-culture remakes – Fresno Beehive Podcast Episode One

For anyone who ever wondered what conversations around the Fresno Bee features department sound like, the Fresno Beehive has jumped into the podcast game.
In our first episode, we pulled in our editor/fearless leader Kathy Mahan, plus gamer-kid/millenial Rory Appleton, art and theater guru Donald Munro, music guy Joshua Tehee and the movie/TV library known as Rick Bentley. We laugh some while discussing “La La Land” (is it really that good?), tackling the Disney’s latest “Beauty and the Beast” trailer (can Hermione sing?) and weighing in on the piece of pop culture we’d most like to see remade (again).
Listen below:
