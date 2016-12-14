Timmy T breaks up street fight, gets it all on camera, comments appropriately

You gotta hand it to Fresno pop-singer Timmy T; the guy knows how to get into the news.
That shouldn’t be a surprise to long-time readers of the Beehive. We used to blog about Timmy T (aka Timmy Torres) a lot. Remember when he renounced his key to the city?
Anyway, the singer spun himself into a viral news story earlier this week by breaking up a street fight. That’s pretty gentlemanly, especially seeing as the two woman had gotten out of their cars and had stopped traffic and everyone else on the scene seemed more interested in getting video of the whole thing.
Of course, Timmy T managed to that as well and uploaded the footage to his Facebook page, where it caught the attention of local news sites, which are always on the lookout for a good fight video.
From the post: “I can’t believe in this day and age people would rather film with a cellphone than stop people from hurting one another.” Says the guy who caught the whole thing from a really nice angle on the camera mounted to the dashboard of his car. Just saying.
Seriously, though, he seems pretty sincere and it is rare for someone to care enough to get involved like this.
Also, I think Timmy T just found the hashtag for 2016 at the end of this video: #peoplehavelosttheirfinminds
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
