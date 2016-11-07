Jeff Dunham brings his Perfectly Unbalanced tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

The Save Mart Center has at least one big show left on its 2016 calendar and is already booking hard for 2017.
It adds stand-up comic ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to the mix.
Dunham will play the arena Thursday, March 9 on the second leg of his Perfectly Unbalanced tour. Tickets for the show are $34-$48.50 and on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov 11 at the Save Mart Center Box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Internet presales run 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Dunham’s obvious gimmick aside, the comedian is ragingly popular. He was the top-grossing live comedy act in the nation for three years running, according to Fresno-based trade magazine Pollstar. As of June, he was ranked No. 20 on the magazine’s list of touring acts – the only non-musical act on the list in the top 20. No less than Forbes ranked Dunham and his characters – Walter, Achmed, Bubba J, Peanut and Jose Jalapeno – in its Celebrity 100 list of most powerful entertainers. His television show premiered as the highest rated series in Comedy Central history with 5.3 million viewers. The DVD release sold more than 100,000 units within the first four weeks.
This is a return trip to the Save Mart Center for the comedian. He brought his Disorderly Conduct tour to the arena in 2013. He played Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles the following year.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Jeff Dunham
Upcoming tour dates
- 11/16/16 Shreveport, LA CenturyLink Center
- 11/17/16 Southaven, MS Landers Center
- 11/18/16 Atlanta, GA Phillips Arena
- 11/19/16 Pensacola, FL Bay Center Arena
- 11/20/16 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- 11/30/16 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
- 12/1/16 Houston, TX NRG Arena
- 12/2/16 Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena
- 12/3/16 Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena
- 12/4/16 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
- 12/11/16 Las Vegas, NV The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
- 12/28/16 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
- 12/29/16 Milwaukee, WI BMO Harris Bradley Center
- 12/30/16 St Louis, MO The Family Arena
- 12/31/16 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
- 1/11/17 Duluth, MN AMSOIL Arena
- 1/12/17 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena
- 1/13/17 Bismark, ND Bismark Civic Center Arena
- 1/14/17 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena
- 1/15/17 Missoula, MT Adams Event Center
- 1/25/17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
- 1/26/17 Kingston, ON K-Rock Centre
- 1/27/17 Syracuse, NY The Oncenter
- 1/28/17 Detroit, MI Joe Louis Arena
- 1/29/17 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center
- 2/8/17 Moline, IL iWireless Center
- 2/9/17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- 2/11/17 Springfield, MO JQH Arena
- 2/12/17 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
- 2/22/17 Casper, WY Casper Events Center
- 2/23/17 Lovland, CO Budweiser Events Center
- 2/24/17 Rio Rancho, NM Santa Ana Star Center
- 2/25/17 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
- 3/9/17 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
- 3/10/17 Oakland, CA The Oracle Arena
- 3/11/17 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
- 3/12/17 Yakima, WA Yakima Valley Sundome
- 3/22/17 Victoria, BC Save-On- Foods Memorial Centre
- 3/23/17 Kelowna, BC Prospera Place
- 3/24/17 Lethbridge, AB ENMAX Centre
- 3/25/17 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
- 3/26/17 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
- 4/5/17 Huntington, WV Big Sandy Superstore Arena
- 4/6/17 Richmond, VA Richmond Coliseum
- 4/7/17 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
- 4/8/17 Trenton, NJ Sun National Bank Center
- 4/9/17 Hartford, CT XL Center
- 4/19/17 Savannah, GA Martin Luther King Arena
- 4/20/17 Columbus, GA Columbus Civic Center
- 4/21/17 Jackson, MI Mississippi Coliseum
- 4/22/17 Baton Rouge, LA River Center Arena
- 4/23/17 Beaumont, TX FordPark Arena
