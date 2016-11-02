Mini corn dogs for a quarter and the chance for free BBQ

If you are into free food and special discounts, like who isn’t, right, here are two places to hit up: Wienerschnitzel and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
Wienerschnitzel is rolling out its popular Mini Corn Dogs for just 25¢ each, through the end of the year. And there is no limit, you can get one or a ton. As part of the promotion, the restaurant chain is also introducing two new dipping sauces, Blazin’ Ranch and Wienerschnitzel’s secret-recipe chili. Dipping sauce and tax is extra.
“We like having fun with our guests and this incredible price point, along with our new commercial featuring mini dogs dressed in corn costumes just makes everyone smile,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel’s chief marketing officer. Check out the commercial on Wienerschnitzel’s YouTube channel.
Not into mini corn dogs, well maybe barbecue is more up your alley.
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating the opening of its newest Fresno location, 5776 N. Blackstone Ave. Ste. 101 Fresno, this Thursday with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests.
To be eligible for free barbecue for a year, guests can use hashtag #1FreeYearofBBQ on any social media page, order online or sign up for the Big Yellow Cup Club to receive members-only specials.
For the next four Thursdays, the new location will offer a complimentary taste of Dickey’s newest limited time offer, the Frito’s Pie Taco, to the first 50 guests through the doors. On Fridays, Dickey’s offers 50 percent off to all first responders, and guests can donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue Boots & Badges.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments