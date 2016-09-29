Life in Color tour brings Steve Aoki to Fresno Convention Center

The world’s largest paint party is coming back to Fresno – and it’s bringing along one of the world’s best known electronic dance musicians.
The Life the Color tour announced it will stop at the Fresno Convention Center, Saturday, December 10. The rave-style art, dance performance will be headlined by EDM star Steve Aoki.
Tickets for the tour are $31.50 and open to those 17-years and older with valid identification. They are available now at the convention center box office, online at Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.
More than a simple EDM show, Life in Color is known for an over-the-top carnival atmosphere, with aerial acts, stilt walkers, contortionists and fire shows all leading up to the infamous neon paint blast. The annual tour, which sells more than 500,000 tickets each year, stopped in Fresno in 2014 and 2015. Aoki last played in 2011 at the Rainbow Ballroom.
Aoki is a big name in electronic dance music and a draw on his own. Known for collaborations with the like of will.i.am., LMFAO and Iggy Azalea, he was once the highest grossing EDM tour in North America, according to Pollstar and is the subject of the Nextflix documentary “I’ll Sleep When I’ Dead.” He is also the founder of the indie-rock heavy Dim Mak Records – bands like Gossip, Bloc Party and the Kills.
Comments