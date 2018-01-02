Coachella lineup set! Who’s ready to see Beyonce, The Weeknd, Eminem and more?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2018 lineup is set.
Eminem and The Weeknd will join Beyonce as headliners for the two-weekend festival in April.
January 3, 2018
Eminem will be making a full performance Coachella debut (he made a cameo appearance in 2012).
Never miss a local story.
The Weeknd will return to the festival for the first since 2015. He first performed at the festival in 2012, well before he had a No. 1 album on the US Billboard 200.
Beyonce, meanwhile, is back on the Coachella card a year after she postponed her performance under doctor’s orders because she was pregnant with twins.
The festival is set for the weekends of April 13 and April 19 in Indio, which is roughly 350 miles and a 5 plus-hour drive from Fresno.
In addition to the headline acts, others performing include rappers Cardi B and Post Malone.
Festival passes go on sale Friday, with general admission costing $429.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Comments