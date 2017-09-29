25 things to do in October including zombies and lots of Halloween activities

The summer heat is gone and fall is officially in swing. Here are some events to keep you and your family entertained.
Screaming Good Times – Prepare to be horrified as you make your way through haunted forests or cornfield mazes. Hobbs Grove in Sanger runs Oct. 1-29 and Raisin Hell Ranch in Madera runs Oct. 6-31.
Big Times are Back – The Big Fresno Fair rolls into town Oct. 4-15 and with it comes the Craft Brew Fest, live horse racing, exhibits, carnival rides and games, traditional and unique food options and big-name headliners to the Table Mountain Concert Series.
Audrey II – A clueless florist raises a plant that feasts on human flesh and blood in the horror comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” presented by StageWorks Fresno Oct. 6-22 at Fresno Art Museum’s Bonner Auditorium.
Race to the Rescue – Especially for children, Nickelodeon’s musical adventure “Paw Patrol Live” hits the stage Oct. 7-8 at Saroyan Theatre.
Bach to the Future – Scott Horton performs the works of Johann Sebastian Bach on the organ during Bachtober Oct. 8 at First Congregational Church of Fresno. A free-will offering supports the Casavant Pipe Organ Fund.
Long Island Medium – As seen on her hit TLC show, Theresa Caputo comforts people by letting them know their loved ones are still with them. She will share personal life stories and do live audience readings Oct. 11 at Save Mart Center.
Evil Dead: The Musical – The horror comedy based on Sam Raimi’s 1980s cult classic film that follows five college students in an isolated cabin opens Oct. 12 at Playhouse Merced and runs through Oct. 31.
A Little Luck – Fresno Filmworks presents “Lucky,” a film that follows the spiritual journey of a 90-year-old atheist as he faces the reality that death is looming just around the corner. The film plays one night only, Oct. 13 at Tower Theatre.
Night of the Living Dead – Brains are on the menu for the eighth annual Fresno Zombie Crawl Oct. 14 at various Tower District area bars. Bring your best flesh-eating ensemble and enjoy drink specials and games throughout the night.
Taste of Music – Sound Vision brings you an outdoor music festival featuring Fashawn, Strange Vine, 40 Watt Hype and others at the Tastemakers Festival Oct. 14 at Rawhide Ballpark in Visalia.
A New Era Begins – Rei Hotoda is the first woman to be named as the Fresno Philharmonic’s musical director in the organization’s 63-year history and she conducts her first concert Oct. 15 at Saroyan Theatre.
Social Economics – Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox is the featured speaker at San Joaquin Valley Town Hall Lecture Series Oct. 18 at Saroyan Theatre. He will speak on “Building Bridges: Fixing the Immigration Issue and Strengthening U.S.-Mexico Relations.”
Soar Like an Eagle – Don Felder, lead guitarist for the legendary Eagles from 1974 to 2001, appears Oct. 19 at Tachi Palace.
Mr. Worldwide – Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull turn up the heat Oct. 20 at Save Mart Center.
Boo – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo becomes Halloween-Town during ZooBoo on Friday and Saturday nights, Oct. 20-21 and Oct. 27-28. Dress the children in costumes for a night of trick-or-treating, animal attractions and carnival games.
Fresno celebrates – The final segment of the former Fulton Mall will open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Fulton Street Party happening Oct. 21. Enjoy beer gardens, food trucks, pop-up shops, street performances and a special screening of “Hocus Pocus” at the historic Crest Theatre that night.
Let’s Taco Bout It – 20 local restaurants offer your next fix at the Fresno Taco Fest Oct. 21 at Woodward Park. The food, music and cultural celebration features live performances including 40 Oz. to Freedom, Lucha Libra wrestling and a chihuahua beauty pageant.
Time Travelers – Listen to President Lincoln deliver the Gettysburg Address, witness battle re-enactments, have dinner with soldiers during camp night and experience life in the 1860s at the 28th annual Civil War Revisited Oct. 21-22 at Kearney Park.
Battle of the Big Bands – 1940s music enthusiasts will enjoy two big bands and 30 musicians as Roger Lloyd Wood’s Big Bands plays favorites by Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey Oct. 22 at Tower Theatre.
You’ve Got a Friend – Broadway in Fresno tells the story of the star’s rise to fame and success as a rock ’n’ roll star in “Beautiful – The Carole King Musical” playing at the Saroyan Theatre Oct. 24-29.
King of Romance – André Rieu and His Johann Strauss Orchestra has sold over 40 million CDs and DVDs. The live version with his 60-piece orchestra reviving the world of waltz music plays Oct. 26 at Selland Arena.
Music with a Message – The Air1 Positive Hits Tour brings good vibes Oct. 26 to the Save Mart Center, featuring Skillet, Britt Nicole, Colton Dixon, Tauren Wells and Gawvi.
Former Jackass – You’ve seen him do crazy stunts like walk a tight rope over an alligator pit or get launched from a human catapult, but the former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Baily Clown College graduate is now an author and stand-up comedian. Steve-O performs Oct. 27 at Merced Theatre.
Southern Uprising – The Marshall Tucker Band helped establish the Southern rock genre in the early 1970s with hits like “Heard It in a Love Song.” They perform Oct. 27 at Hanford Fox Theatre.
Hot Air Fun Fly – Colorful and festival hot air balloons will fill the sky to kickoff the 42nd annual ClovisFest Oct. 28-29, where thousands will flock to Old Town Clovis for a family event featuring craft and food vendors, live music and games.
