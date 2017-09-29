This week’s top entertainment – The Big Fresno Fair, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, ArtHop

It’s officially fall in the central San Joaquin Valley, and we have some fun suggestions to keep you and the family entertained.
Here are seven things you won’t want to miss.
The Big Fresno Fair – It’s that time again: Grandstands packed for horse racing, dizzying carnival rides and games, crazy food concoctions in addition to the traditional favorites, and exhibits featuring gems and minerals, fine arts and photography and more. The Table Mountain Concert Series will bring a variety of big name acts like Chicago, Goo Goo Dolls, Ice Cube, Brian Wilson and Ja Rule with Ashanti. The fair runs through Oct. 15. Details: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. starting Wednesday. The Big Fresno Fairgrounds. $12, $8 seniors and ages 6-12. 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com.
Screening of ‘The Promise’ – The Cineculture Film Series is partnering with Fresno State’s Armenian Studies Program to bring this film that opened in April. Academy Award winner Terry George directed the story of the Armenian Genocide as told through a love story between Michael, a medical student, and Ana, who has a boyfriend. Their romantic rivalry is put aside when World War I and the genocide begin and their focus turns to survival. The film’s associate producer, Carla Garapedian, will attend the viewing and hold a Q&A following the film. Details: 5 p.m. Friday. Fresno State, Peters Educational Center. Free. 559-278-2669, cineculture.csufresno.edu/films.
‘A Particle of Dread’ – Fresno State’s University Theatre pays tribute to the late actor Sam Shepard, with his modern American take on one of the most famous plays in history: “Oedipus Rex.” In this telling, Oedipus, who prophesizes killing his father to marry his mother, alternates between his classical identity and present-day “Otto.” The story questions narratives that are passed down and how they shape lives. Performances continue through Oct. 7. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Fresno State, Dennis & Cheryl Woods Theatre. $5-$12. 559-278-2216. fresnostate.edu/artshum/theatrearts/performances/current-season/aparticleofdread.html.
Soul2Soul Tour – One of country music’s most celebrated married couples are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who are in the middle of their massive 65-city world tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the record-breaking “Soul2Soul II” tour, the highest-grossing country music tour of all time. Fans will get the chance to see Faith Hill in concert for the first time since 2007 with a medley of ballads and anthems, most of them their big-time hits. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $22.50-$126.50. 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.
The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin of the People’s Republic of China – The group was established in 1957 and is regarded as one of the best troupes in China with more than 100 acrobatic, magical and martial arts performers. The award-winning artists will delight the crowd with breathtaking feats of balance, juggling, acrobatics, kung fu and more in a show to entertain and dazzle the whole family. Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tower Theatre. $39.75-$57.75. 559-485-9050. www.towertheatrefresno.com.
Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concerts – The Belgian duo of Nikolaas Kende on the piano and Jolente De Maeyer on the violin are gaining international fame on the chamber music scene and will play pieces by classic composers including Schubert, Mendelssohn and “Sonata in A Major, Op. 47” by Beethoven. Details: 3 p.m. Sunday. Fresno State, Concert Hall. $25, $18 seniors, $5 students. 559-278-2337. www.keyboardconcerts.com/events/season-46/maeyer-kende.
ArtHop – It’s a new month celebrating a number of art shows exhibiting the work of local artists in all different media. You won’t want to miss a mixed media titled “Six Impossible Things” by Tiffany Hurtado at Gallery 25, housed inside the M Street Arts Complex; Totem Series by Susanne French at Clay Hand Studios, “The Art of the Stamp” at Fresno Art Hub, and Arts & Hops at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Co., just to name a few. Details: 5-8 p.m. Thursday. Various downtown and Tower District studios. 559-237-9734. fresnoartscouncil.org.
