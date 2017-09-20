John Cena will take on Bray Wyatt in one of two headliner matches Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, when WWE returns to Save Mart Center. Braun Strowman takes on Roman Reigns in the other featured bout.
John Cena will take on Bray Wyatt in one of two headliner matches Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, when WWE returns to Save Mart Center. Braun Strowman takes on Roman Reigns in the other featured bout. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com
John Cena will take on Bray Wyatt in one of two headliner matches Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, when WWE returns to Save Mart Center. Braun Strowman takes on Roman Reigns in the other featured bout. Richard W. Rodriguez rrodriguez@star-telegram.com

Entertainment

WWE is returning to Fresno. Who’s your favorite wrestler or tag team of all-time?

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

September 20, 2017 11:31 PM

WWE is making a second visit to Fresno this year.

The city as well as the greater central San Joaquin Valley certainly love their professional wrestling.

Years before the WWE started to swing through town – roughly biannually at Save Mart Center the past few years, usually for non-televised events – the Fresno area had become enough of a pro wrestling hot spot that a few big pay-per-view events took place here.

There was “Royal Rumble” in 2005 at Save Mart Center, highlighted by Batista beating John Cena to conclude the 30-man match.

Almost a decade earlier, the 1996 Royal Rumble was held at Selland Arena, with a lot of old-school wrestlers entertaining the Valley as well as millions watching on TV.

Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Yokozuna, Razor Ramon, Vader, Mr. Perfect, Diesel, Shawn Michaels were there.

Steve Austin, too – back when he was known as the “Ringmaster,” rather than by what would become his more popular nickname: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

Shawn Michaels won the 30-man Royal Rumble.

And in between the two Rumbles in Fresno, “Fully Loaded: In Your House” was a pay-per-view event at Selland Arena.

That main event was for the Tag Team championship of the WWF (as it was known before changing to WWE in 2002), with Kane and Mankind taking on The Undertaker and ”Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who was already a WWF champion at the time.

Undertaker and Stone Cold won, with the former providing his special finishing move called the “Tombstone Piledriver” on Kane before pinning him.

What’s your favorite WWE memory in Fresno?

And who’s your favorite wrestler and tag team from the past or present?

Though Saturday’s matches won’t be televised for others beyond Fresno to enjoy, the event still could generate lasting memories for those in attendance.

Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman while John Cena faces Bray Wyatt as part of the headliner matches.

Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee

WWE Live!

BACK IN FRESNO

  • Vitals: Saturday at Save Mart Center
  • Doors open: 6:30 p.m.
  • Matches begin: 7:30 p.m.
  • Featured bouts: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt, an Intercontinental championship match between the winner of the night’s battle royal vs. The Miz W Maryse
  • Tickets: Prices range from $15-$100

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 1:09

After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars 2:56

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars
Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates 2:51

Watch this actor sing while blindfolded and on roller skates

View More Video