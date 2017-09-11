Jan Thomas, right, with her daughter Becky Thomas, will speak Monday at Clovis District Memorial Building.
Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Sept. 11 | Therapy dogs, salsa dancing and Clovis life

September 11, 2017 1:44 AM

Monday, Sept. 11

Comedy: Just the Tips

Greg “G” Williams became a registered nurse while in the Army and soon discovered life in a hospital can be pretty entertaining. Grogg’s Irish Pub, 1225 N. Willow Ave., Fresno, 559-416-9120, www.eventbrite.com/e/just-the-tips-headlining-greg-g-williams-comedy-show-open-mic-tickets-37624195983.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Therapy dogs orientation

Therapy Dogs International Chapter 220 explains what it takes to get your dog certified to become a therapy dog at hospitals and institutions. Marie Callender’s, 1781 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-994-2912, www.facebook.com/TDIChapter220.

7 p.m.

Community: Let’s Talk Clovis

Longtime swim instructor Jan Thomas will speak on 50 years of swimming. Clovis District Memorial Building, 453 Veterans Parkway, Clovis, 559-299-0471, www.clovis-museum.com.

7 p.m.

Event: Tropical Monday

It’s the second to last installment of the summer salsa dance series that includes merengue, bachata and cumbia. River Park, 220 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1454182837991457.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Food giveaway

Volunteers are needed to help distribute neighborhood market free food. Check in is at 10 a.m. and volunteers are asked to wear close toed shoes. Valley Dream Center, 1835 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/114356445903502.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

