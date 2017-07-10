The Urban Bush Women ensemble performs tonight at Fresno State, part of the CSU Summer Arts series.
Entertainment

July 10, 2017 1:02 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, July 10 | Comedy, Bible school and contemporary dance

Monday, July 10

Comedy: Sinbad

The popular stand-up comedian and actor gained popularity in the 1990s, appearing in several movies and television shows and his own HBO specials. Table Mountain Casino, 8184 Table Mountain Road, Friant, 559-822-7777, www.tmcasino.com, $19-$49.

7 p.m.

Event: Urban Bush Women

The ensemble uses contemporary dance, music and text with African American history, culture and traditions to highlight the struggle and suffering that turned into survival. Fresno State, John Wright Theatre, 5201 N. Maple Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2216, blogs.calstate.edu/summerarts/event/urban-bush-women, $15-$20.

7 p.m.

Community: Vacation Bible school

“Submerged” is open to all children just completing kindergarten through sixth grade. Each night includes music, crafts and games and an interactive Bible study. Calvary Baptist Church, 1365 E. Alexander Ave., Merced, 209-354-4188, www.calvarybcmerced.com, free.

6-8:40 p.m.

Event: Day baseball

It’s a rare weekday minor-league game as the Visalia Rawhide host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Visalia Rawhide Stadium, 300 N. Giddings St., Visalia, 559-732-4433, www.milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t516.

11 a.m.

Community: Discover Your Community Media Center

Have an idea for your own movie or television show? Find out what local resources are available to help you bring your vision to life. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2622, www.fresnolibrary.org, free.

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

