Fans of the Force take note: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ official trailer is here

Lucasfilm and Disney released the first extended official trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Friday.

The trailer opens with an out-of-breath Rey gripping the rocky ground on an island.

In the trailer, Luke tells Rey: “Breathe. Just breathe. Now, reach out. What do you see?”

She responds: "Light. Darkness. A balance.”

There is also a shot of what appears to be Rey training with a lightsaber.

The trailer ends with Luke saying, “I only know one truth. It's time for the Jedi to end."

At the Star Wars fan convention in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, Daisy Ridley — the actress who plays Rey — explained a little bit about her story in “The Last Jedi.”

‘What I can say is, in The Last Jedi, we go deeper into Rey's story. What is very apparent from where we left off in The Force Awakens and where we pick up in The Last Jedi is Rey has a certain expectation of [her future]...As everyone knows, it's difficult to meet your heroes, because they might not be what you expect,” Ridley said, according to E!.

The movie will be relased in December.

For anyone struggling to keep up with the quick pace of “Star Wars” releases, here’s a timeline:

• Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menance (released 1999)

• Star Wars: Epsidoe II — Attack of the Clones (released in 2002)

• Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (released in 2005)

• Star Wars (released 1977)

• The Empire Strikes Back (released in 1980)

• Return of the Jedi (released in 1983)

• Star Wars: The Force Awakens (released in 2015)

• Star Wars: The Last Jedi (release date: December 2017)

• Star Wars: Episode IX (release date: 2019)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released in 2016, is not considered part of the nine-movie set.