Garth Brooks breaks his Fresno sales record, but tickets are still available

In less than a week, Garth Brooks will take up a three-day, four-concert residency at the Save Mart Center.
Already, the country icon has outdone himself, selling more than 50,000 tickets and out drawing his 1997 stop at the Selland Arena.
For those on the fence, tickets are still available for all four shows. All seats are $74.98 with facility fees and service charge and available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 866-448-7849 or 800-745-3000. There is an eight ticket limit per purchase.
These shows are part of a three-year world tour with wife Trisha Yearwood that kicked of with 11 sold out shows at the Allstate Arena in Chicago and has already sold close to five million tickets.
Brooks is that popular. Accordingly, we will be following the singer throughout his visit, with stories and photos, a concert review and updates – including any Brooks sighting around town. Feel free to check in with your thoughts, or share stories, photos and video.
