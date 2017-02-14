Trump administration approves Jerry Brown’s disaster requests

0:57 Protesters target Mayor Brand's refusal to designate Fresno a sanctuary city Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

1:02 One dead after fight between co-workers at plant south of Fresno

0:34 Watch as Joel, a St. Bernard from Fresno, wins his breed competition at Westminster dog show

1:01 Grow-Spec makes high-tech grow lights. Cannabis growers are a big market

1:17 Westminster Dog Show features new breeds

2:15 Central High seniors set goal for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society challenge

0:35 San Joaquin River on the rise