OPINION | “Policing in America will never be the same, it must be better”

Flowers and candles were brought to George Floyd Square as people celebrate after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Agencia EFE

Reaction to the three guilty verdicts delivered April 20 against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was clearly not a black-and-white issue.

Latino voices became part of this country’s reaction to an issue that has frayed relationships between law enforcement and ethnic communities for generations.

Don’t get me wrong. There are good cops and there are bad cops. Just like there are bad journalists and good journalists. The difference is that if you’re a journalist caught making up a quote or plagiarizing, you immediately lose all credibility and get bounced out of the profession.

Self-policing in the newspaper business means we no longer read news content by Julie Amparano, Jayson Blair or Janet Cooke. All were caught fabricating quotes and/or sources.

How law enforcement – or its publicly elected bosses – deals with what ethnic communities see as excessive police force remains to be seen.

It has been welcoming to see Latino voices react to the Chauvin verdict.

Here’s how Latinos have reacted:

▪ Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama: “Our focus must be on protecting the public from violent crime, holding those accountable for their actions, creating trust with the community, and performing our duties with professionalism, humility and compassion. Policing in America will never be the same, it must be better. Community partnerships, accountability , and transparency are important keys to building trust with those we serve.”

▪ Sen. Alex Padilla: “Today’s verdict represents the promise of our justice system: that power cannot protect an offender, and that every victim deserves justice, regardless of the color of their skin. Too often, communities of color have been denied this promise. Police officers’ disproportionate use of force against people of color is a stain on our nation. The list of Black and Brown Americans killed by law enforcement and denied accountability in court is abhorrently long.”

▪ California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro: “I believe that America is yearning for an inflection point, one that marks a turn toward healing, reconciliation and recovery. The CSU can serve as that inflection point. Our position as the largest and most diverse public university in the nation also makes us the most consequential university at this critical moment in our country’s history. ”

▪ Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula: “I hope today’s guilty verdicts in the George Floyd case are a significant step toward achieving accountability, toward ending systemic racism, toward ensuring justice for all and not just for some. Today is a historic day. But so much more work needs to be done, including reforming the criminal justice system. We must persevere in making changes that guarantee the laws of this nation treat everyone with respect, fairness and equity.”

▪ Teresa Romero, United Farm Workers president: “The verdict brings relief but no celebration, because George Floyd should be alive. Adam Toledo should be alive. Punishing a crime does not undo loss of precious lives.”

▪ Los Ángeles Mayor Eric Garcetti: “Today, our nation took a step forward on the winding journey toward healing, reconciliation, and accountability. But this conviction does not return George Floyd to the arms of his siblings and children.”

▪ Los Ángeles City Councilmember Kevin de León: “We should embrace today’s verdict as a victory for justice, while remembering those whose lives were taken and whose calls for justice have been ignored.

▪ Fresno State Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval: “While the trial has concluded with a guilty verdict, we must resist the temptation to turn the page, content that some level of justice has been brought. ... While promising, the work of the jurors in this trial does not suffice to create a better society, nor does it ensure that injustices, including other needless deaths, will not continue to occur.”

▪ Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias: “Justice has been served. We must continue our efforts to reform policing so criminal or civil abuse of use of force is eliminated.”

▪ Genoveva Islas, Fresno school board member: “One verdict is not enough, we must address the history of racialized violence and oppression in our nation. We must ensure that every BIPOC individual can grow old without threat, harm or violence committed against them. We have a lot of work to do.”

▪ Sandra Celedón, director Building Healthy Communities: “We need (to) end our addiction to police and build real justice. We don’t need police, we need safety.”

▪ Tania Pacheco-Warner, co-director at the Central Valley Health Policy Institute at Fresno State: “A guilty verdict that stands on the shoulders of so many not guilty. Glad for the family, lots of work remains nationally and on a local level.”

▪ Héctor Sánchez Barba, Mi Familia Vota CEO/executive director: “We continue to work toward racial justice by building political power in the Latino community. We know that without deep systemic change, we are bound to repeat this cycle again and again. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us, and only together can we overcome this moment of pain.”

Eleven days before a Minneapolis jury delivered the three guilty verdicts against Chauvin, the 162nd class of the Fresno City College Police Academy held its graduation ceremony.

“It is now your responsibility to use your talents, your knowledge and your energy to serve your communities,” academy director Gary Fief told the 22 cadets, of which a dozen were headed to law enforcement agencies in Fresno, Merced, Los Baños, and Reedley.

“Although our country has been besieged for the past few years by issues of honesty in government and in several high profile policing agencies, you must resolve now to use your integrity to uphold the position of authority you’ve been given by the people you serve.”

These two events – reaction to the guilty verdicts and the police academy graduation – will hopefully move this nation in the right direction.