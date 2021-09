Fresno Video | Fresno City College memorial ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 10 de septiembre de 2021

FCC alumnus Gunnery Sgt. Richard Reyes began serving in the U.S. Marine Corp mere days after Sept. 11, 2001. He spoke at the memorial ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 in front of the Veterans Peace Memorial on Sept. 10, 2021 .