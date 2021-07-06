Dean’s Medallion Claudia Luna: “Took me a while, but I did it.”

When Claudia Luna was a little girl, no one ever talked to her about engineering and when she did discover it, Luna never saw anyone that looked like her – female and Hispanic – in that profession thinking that she could not be one.

Luna let her dream go for a couple of reasons including “thinking it was too difficult, too expensive and too farfetched.”

However, it was years later that Luna learned how wrong she was.

In 2019, Luna said she attended with a group the international conference of the Society of Women Engineers (SWE), an experience that was very empowering that she and the group wanted to bring back home that experience and provide women and girls in STEM with support. That let them to begin the Women in Engineering club in January 2020 which, despite the pandemic, is going strong.

And as a student at Fresno City College, Luna found instructors and advisors who have help her and encourage her along the way to pursue the dream that once she let go of becoming an engineer.

On July 23, the 41-year-old participated in the graduation ceremony at Chukchansi Stadium as one of the nine 2021 FCC Dean’s Medallion award recipients. Luna represented the Math, Science and Engineering Division.

Despite challenges, including leaving a stable job, taking care of her ailing grandfather, facing her own serious health issues and the pandemic, the Clovis resident graduated with two degrees: a transfer degree in physics and an associate degree in civil engineering.

“It has been a long time and a lot of struggles. I have been working for about two-and-a-half years, and it seems like there was always something getting in the way. And there were times when I wanted to quit. I really, really did want to quit,” said Luna who wants to be a role model for girls and women, something she never dad.

“I lost my grandfather and I had to have major surgery and there were complications with that surgery. But I powered through. I struggled, you know, and I made it,” said Luna who was raised by her farmworker grandparents and a single mother who taught her the value of hard work and perseverance.

“Each generation that passes, we accomplished more. You know, my grandparents came, and they worked out in the fields and their children were able to accomplish, you know, a little more,” Luna said, adding that “then their children, my generation was able to accomplish more. And then my cousin’s children, which is that next generation’s most of them are graduating also. And it’s nice to be able to see that development.”

Luna was not expecting to get the dean’s medallion.

“I really was not expecting it. It is a bit of a shock, but it’s sort of validation for everything I’ve been through,” Luna said.

Shirley McManus, dean of instruction in the math, science, and engineering division, was impressed that Luna did not give up in wanting to go into engineering despite all her challenges.

“When I read her application, what struck me is that she said, ‘sometimes I feel this is a race where I have started 200 feet behind and I keep falling. But each fall is a victory, every setback, a lesson, I come back smarter, finding new ways of solving problems. I become more adaptable and more flexible. I learned that a single failure does not mean total failure. Most importantly, with each fall, I become better prepared for the next challenge.’ And she did not stop,” McManus said of Luna. “She’s impressive.”

Luna, who plans to transfer to Fresno State this fall, feels a responsibility to pay back and encourage women and little girls, especially “little Mexican girls” like herself, when it comes to engineering and STEM fields.

“I want to let them know that they can do it, too, that this is a possibility for them. I want to be that role model that I never had in engineering,” said Luna, a founding member of the Women in Engineering club and helps organize events for female high school students to learn more about STEM careers.

Luna dedicated her dean’s medallion to the whole group of people without which she would not have been where she is at.

“I’m a culmination of, you know, my family that has loved me and supported me. You know, the combination of the hours at my grandparents has put on the field and the sleepless nights and the studying and the sacrifices that my mom made,” Luna said. “And the teachers that have loved me and my mentors who have helped me. It takes a village. And so, this would be dedicated to all of them, to that whole group of people without which I wouldn’t have been here. I wouldn’t have accomplished everything that I did without their help and support.”

Luna said she is doing what she is doing for the next generation.

“So that the people that come after me, the kids that come after me, and not just the little boy, and the little girls, you know, those poor people, the Hispanic people, the minority, those kids that nobody has ever paid attention to, those kids that sort of get put off to the side,” Luna said. “I want to let them know and by example, you know, by showing them I did this, you know, I grew up poor, I’m Hispanic, I’m female. And I was able to do that. And if I can do it, then you can do it too. Took me a while, but I did it.”

