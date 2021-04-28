Boxer José Ramírez, Los Tigres del Norte, and others lend their voices to urge the Latino community to get vaccinated against COVID-19

La versión en español de este artículo está disponible aquí.

As COVID-19 vaccination rates stabilize in the San Joaquin Valley, and vaccines are now available to everyone over the age of 16 across the state, boxing champion José Ramírez and Norteño music legends Los Tigres del Norte are taking action and encouraging Latinos to get vaccinated for the good of the community.

“You really hardly feel it. I hardly felt anything. I was happy, ”said Jorge Hernández, founder, lead vocal and accordionist of the band in the new Listos California public service video in Spanish. “It is very important because we care about ourselves so that we get vaccinated, that we try to get this vaccine because it is important for the world.”

Hernandez recently received the vaccine at the Arrillaga Center Sports and Recreation at Stanford University.

“First of all, I know that people have heard quite a few stories and a lot of things that they don’t know what to think about the vaccine,” said Ramírez, who was vaccinated April 16 at the Wonderful Health & Wellness center in Delano. “My family got the vaccine before me, because they work in agriculture.”

Ramirez has encouraged farm workers in the Central Valley in March when he visited the orchards and plant at Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds in Lost Hills, speaking directly to them about the importance of the vaccine.

Members of the legendary music band and the boxing champion are among the latest to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They join the more than 100 million people in the United States and the tens of millions in California who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

El Dr. Larry Wolk, director médico de The Wonderful Company, administró la vacuna COVID-19 al campeón de boxeo José Ramírez el 16 de abril en el centro Wonderful Health & Wellness en Delano. Especial para Vida en el Valle The Wondeful Company

“Well, I already feel a great relief,” said Ramírez, father of a 5-year-old son and a one-month-old baby. “I am protecting my family and I, I am protecting the other boxers who also train around me so that their fights are not canceled. It’s a relief and the process was very easy. “

They have not been the only ones to encourage others to do the same. Comedian George López appeared alongside Governor Gavin Newsom, and state legislators in February at a Fresno vaccination clinic that serves farm workers. The message from the comedian, actor, activist and longtime farmworker supporter was to convince them to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.

Monterey County once again partnered with radio personality Don Cheto, the man with the loud voice, to promote vaccination efforts, encourage them to get vaccinated and continue to get tested if they have traveled or been in contact with sick people.

“Getting vaccinated can be the last act of love for others,” Don Cheto said in the 53-second Spanish video made by the Monterey County health department promoting the www.mcvaccinate.com page. “The tests are still important.”

Don Cheto also joined a radio station in León, Guanajuato, Mexico that is promoting COVID-19 vaccination through a cash raffle contest during the month of March.

These messages are crucial in a region where Latinos are the majority and have been especially affected by the virus.

In the public service video, “InformaGente Extra! Los Tigres del Norte receives the vaccine, ”members of the legendary music band Los Tigres del Norte encourage everyone to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to take care of their loved ones, their families, friends and everyone around them.

Listos California, the state disaster preparedness campaign anchored in the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), in partnership with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA), produce the “InformaGente” online conversation series to foster a culture of emergency preparedness among Latino communities.

“I think that, if I get vaccinated, then I take care of my love ones, my family, my friends, the others around me and professionally because it is part of my job,” said Hernán Hernández, founder, voice and bassist electric in Spanish. Hernán received the second vaccine from him at one of the massive clinics held at the Oakland Coliseum in Alameda County.

The Fresno County Department Public Health will not only use the legends of norteño music to spread the message of vaccinations in the county, but also local family faces in the area, such as father and son physicians pair Juan and José Bautista.

“We are going to use that message to put them on the YouTube channel that we have to reach out to our community,” said Leticia Berber, a health educator for the county public health department.

Berber said that what the county is doing specifically to carry the message to the Latino community are videos in both English and Spanish with well-known people in the community in the medical field such as the Bautista doctors or Dr. Oscar Sablan from Firebaugh and Mendota the area, who are talking about the importance of vaccines as well as use their portraits for social media.

Berber said Ramírez has also been invited to go to vaccination clinics and speak about the importance of the vaccine, as has icon Dolores Huerta, who has visited vaccination clinics in the community carrying that important message.

“And we want to continue using those faces that are here, that live here in the community and that look at each other every day,” said Berber, adding that the TV presenter of ‘Despierta Valle Central’ Lupita Lomelí has also collaborated to educate the community on the importance of getting tested for COVID-19 and they also plan for her to collaborate to inform about vaccines.

Since Fresno County has reached a level where it has vaccinated everyone who wants to be vaccinated, Berber said it is super important to get the message about the importance of vaccination to people who do not want to be vaccinated.

“Right now our clinics are not filling up with appointments for the vaccine. We’re looking at the number of people who want to get vaccinated going down, ”Berber said of people between the ages of 16 and 30 who don’t want to get vaccinated. “Right now we have a battle ahead of us. And that is to convince these people to get vaccinated and tell them the importance of the vaccine. “

Berber said the county is working on launching another campaign on the importance of the vaccine.

“And we also want to conduct a survey in our community to find out why these people do not want to be vaccinated,” said Berber. “We are going to launch this survey to our community and ask them why and hopefully that survey will help us to develop this campaign with more force, with more details.”

“But we know that vaccine education is what is needed in our community, a lot of education about three vaccines,” Berber said.

Ramírez said it is important to take that step of getting vaccinated.

“You have to think about others, you have to do the right thing. We must continue fighting for our businesses, our communities, our families, ”said Ramírez. “If the opportunity is there for you to get that vaccine, don’t miss it. The light at the end of the tunnel is already visible. We are about to win this victory, we are close to it. “