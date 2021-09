California Video | Dolores Huerta Action Fund calls for a no vote on the recall 07 de septiembre de 2021

The Dolores Huerta Action Fund is targeting 700,000 voters with emails, and plans to reach out personally to 10,000 voters in Fresno and Kern counties. Dolores Huerta said recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom would be bad news for farmworkers, undocumented.