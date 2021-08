Noticias VIDEO | Madera Community College students get incentives to get COVID-19 vaccine 17 de agosto de 2021

The college will host another vaccination clinic for students and the community on Aug. 18 form 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and would be offering the two-dose vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) and the one-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson). Walk-ins welcomed.