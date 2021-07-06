‘The Daily War’ part of PBS’s ‘The Latino Experience’ starting tonight

The pandemic shutdown wasn’t that productive for director/producer Karla Legaspy, a native of Ensenada, Baja California, México who began her experience of East Los Ángeles at 6 months of age.

“I’m not over it. It affected me not just financially but mentally,” said Legaspy, who hit the ground running with the short film ‘The Daily War.’

While the pandemic shutdown gave many in the movie industry a chance to write scripts or projects, Legaspy was busy helping her mother deal with the virus.

“I couldn’t work. I was emotionally and mentally challenged,” said Legaspy, who lost one family member to COVID-19.

She also cited the country’s handling of violence and racism as another reason “I was not abel to write during the shutdown.”

In some aspects, ‘The Daily War’ serves as a reminder that people have daily challenges that others can’t see.

In the 12-minute short, a military veteran mother (Adelina Anthony) and her son struggle to make ends meet. Just when it seems that a job waitressing at a restaurant will give them a chance to move out of living in a camper, a bout of PTSD strikes.

Karla Legaspy

The short is part of ‘The Latino Experience’ airing on PBS stations starting tonight (July 6) and continuing for the next two Tuesdays.

‘The Daily War,’ a co-production with Latino Public Broadcasting, will be shown on July 20 at 9 p.m.

Legaspy has worked in the past with Anthony, and jumped at the chance to direct the movie. She figures the movie will expose issues like sexual assault among female military members.

“There’s so many intersectionalities of Anthony’s character,” said Legaspy. “I identified with the queerness, the poverty, the struggling, the PTSD, homelessness. There’s so many things the character is experiencing.

Studies show that veterans from combat areas have lingering effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and that 11% of the homeless are veterans.

Legaspy has a brother and a nephew who have served in the military.

“I focused on the female perspective. That was new to me,” said Legaspy, who grew up wanting to be a singer and then a dancer.

Another childhood dream – becoming a novelist – is still a possibility, she said.

The first offering of ‘The Latino Experience’ features ‘The Blue Cape’ at 9 p.m. today.

The short is set in hurricane-damaged Puerto Rico where 10-year-old Junior (Yanniel A. Arce Rivera) is tasked with searching for the medicine his grandfather desperately needs. The boy wraps himself in a cape made from a blue tarp that covers his roof.

‘The Blue Cape’ was written, directed and produced by Alejandra López.

The schedule (all times 9 p.m.)

July 13: ‘Body and Spirit in Times of Pandemic.’ Guatemalan immigrant truck driver Edwin Siguenza, who is also pastor of a Latino evangelical church in Los Ángeles, has to navigate the risks of being an essential worker during the pandemic while attending to the needs of his congregation. Directed/produced by Andrés Caballero.

July 13: ‘Paso de Valor.’ Val (Nathalie Carvalho), a pregnant MBA student eyes a conflicting due date and final exam. She opts for the exam because of her desire to help her Mexican American family. Written/directed/produced by Natalia C. Bell.

July 20: ‘The Daily War.’

July 20: Noche Buena.’ A dysfunctional Cuban family gathers around the dinner table on Christmas Eve and grapples with current events, political correctness and the constant battle between the left and the right. Written/directed/produced by Andrés Rovira.