Vida en el Valle VIDEO | Kingsburg Pride Celebration on June 26, 2021 30 de junio de 2021

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquín Arambula and activist Dolores Huerta, joined Kingsburg‘s LGBTQ+ community & allies for the first Kingsburg Pride Celebration family event at Coffee Pot Park on June 26 which was paid for by Jewel Hurtado for City Council.