Vida en el Valle Video | USCIS Naturalization Ceremony on May 22, 2021 in downtown Fresno 22 de junio de 2021

USCIS field office director in Fresno Lynn Quan Feldman talks about transitioning to bigger naturalization ceremonies as the state opens up from the COVID-19 pandemic. Her office had an outdoors naturalization ceremony on May 22 in Downtown Fresno.