Pandemic provided dean’s medalist Sarah García “with a lens for navigating an uncertain future.”

Sarah García is the Dean's Medalist for the Division of Students Affairs and Enrollment Management. As a dean's medalist, García was invited to do a speech which was prerecorded and was shown during the May 15 morning graduation at the university's Bulldog Stadium.

Coming from a family of educators, Sarah Emily García knew her parents wanted her to be the best she can be.

“They always believe in education. And they did not want to force me to do anything I didn’t want to do. But they know how important education is and so they really encourage me to get my master’s degree,” said García who not only graduated with her master’s degree in criminology Saturday (May 15), but she was also the graduate dean’s medalist for the Division of Students Affairs and Enrollment Management.

“I was thrilled, I mean, it was a huge honor. It just means that all my hard work is paying off,” said García adding that going into the master’s program she wasn’t too confident in herself. “And I just told myself I was going to try and do my best. And my goal was to get all A’s. And I just kept studying and kept reading and kept asking professors for help.

“So, it was just a huge honor to receive the award and know that all my hard work has been recognized,” said Garcia, who got accepted into the PH.D. program at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut, to pursue her doctorate degree in criminology. Her goal is to work for the FBI in the National Center for the Analysis of Violent Crime.

García previously earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology and justice studies from California State University, San Marcos.

“With everything going on in that field right now, I think it’s important to have people who understand what other people are going through,” said García of pursuing her master’s in criminology. “And so, I think that kind of inspired me to take the criminology route after my bachelor’s degree instead of something like sociology or social work, because I think we need more people in that field who understand and can relate to certain people.”

For García it was a huge change working on her master’s degree in the middle of the pandemic.

“it was very difficult to adapt to online, but the professors made it possible,” said García. “They were always there to help, always offered to either stay after class on Zoom or set up especial Zooms to help me.”

García, of Turlock, also earned a 4.0 GPA.

“This group of professors, they really came through. And that was why I was able to continue,” said the 23-year-old. “There were times where it got really hard and I was like, I don’t know if I can finish in two years, but with the help of them, they were able to help me through it.”

Garcia said one of the biggest challenges she had to overcome in the last year was balancing work and school.

“Because housing got pretty crazy with moving COVID-positive residents making sure I didn’t get COVID,” said Garcia who worked as a University Housing resident director for two years, helping to guide students through the COVID-19 pandemic and serving as a liaison between residents, staff, and public safety officials on campus.

“We also had the fires and so we were housing some of the evacuees. So, balancing all of that with work and then with school on top of that was a huge challenge.”

But surviving the pandemic proves that not only she can overcome anything but also can get her doctorate, said García who attended a Spanish-English immersion program as a child that supported inclusion, diversity and multiculturalism. These values gave Garcia a deep understanding of structural inequities experienced by disenfranchised communities and instilled in her a desire to be part of social change.

As a dean’s medalist, García was invited to prerecord a speech, which was shown during the May 15 graduation at the university’s Bulldog Stadium.

“When I look back on my two years as a graduate student, while I feel I have learned so much from my professors in the Criminology Department, I believe that, like many of you, my experiences outside of the classroom, among my peers, are what I will cherish most and what has provided me with a lens for navigating an uncertain future,” said García in her speech.

“If we were not dealing with fires and evacuations, we were face with a global pandemic. If we were not facing a global pandemic and social distancing, we were confronted with institutional racism and the need to address state sanctioned violence against people of color,” García said.

In her speech, García talks about how they collectively survived all that, collectively moved forward and “we collectively said, “No más.”

Sarah Emily García

Age: 23

Birthplace: Turlock, CA

High school: Turlock High, Class of 2015

Parents: John and Jennifer García

Siblings: Jacob and Alex García

First job: City of Turlock’s recreation department

Favorite meal: In-N-Out hamburgers – animal style

Who inspires you? “I’d say my family, especially my parents. They are both educators, so they were the ones who inspired me to get my master’s degree in the first place.”